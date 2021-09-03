Ripple Wants To Know If SEC Employees Are Allowed To Trade XRP And ETH | Blockchain24

Ripple has filed a petition with Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn to force the US Securities and Exchange Commission to prepare additional documents reflecting its digital asset trading policy. Ripple wants to determine if SEC employees were trading XRP prior to issuing a formal investigation order.

The besieged company wants to find out if SEC employees are allowed to trade XRP, Ether, Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

In addition, Ripple is committed to obtaining annual certificates confirming the personal holdings of the cryptocurrency of the agency’s employees. He is ready to receive such information in an aggregated form.

The defendants argue that their requests “are neither burdensome nor disproportionate.”

“Our request is neither burdensome nor disproportionate to the needs of the case. The requested information should be readily available and appears to have already been reviewed by an SEC advisor during our meeting and negotiation process, ”the statement said.

Pre-Investigative Trade Policy

Until January 2018, the Securities Regulatory Service did not impose any restrictions on cryptocurrency trading for its employees.

This fact, according to the firm’s lawyers, supports defendants’ defense of “fair notice,” which revolves around the premise that the Securities and Exchange Commission had not determined whether the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency was a security to alert market participants.

In addition, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple did not appear on the SEC’s banned digital currencies list.

The agency declined to clarify whether its employees were allowed to trade XRP before March 9, 2019, the day the official investigation order was issued, as it does not consider such information to be relevant.

In addition, the defendants want to know if the infamous speech by former SEC employee William Hinman in April 2018, in which he stated that Ethereum is not a security, influenced the trading activities of employees in any way.