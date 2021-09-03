Ronaldo will play for Manchester United under the seventh number. The Premier League made an exception to the rule

Manchester United have announced Cristiano Ronaldo’s game number. The Portuguese will play for the English club with a seven on his back.
In order to return Ronaldo to the number inextricably linked with his career, the club had to go to a whole range of measures. The rules of the English Premier League require players to play throughout the season under the numbers assigned to them in the summer. Number 7 for the 2021/22 season was occupied by Edinson Cavani. For the sake of changing the Uruguayan’s playing number, United made a special request – and the Premier League went to meet the club.
Welsh midfielder Daniel James left the club this summer. He played at number 21 for Manchester United, and that was what Cavani got. The forward plays for the national team under this number. The “seven” freed after that went to Cristiano.
Portuguese thanked teammate for this action. “I was not sure that it would be possible to get this number again at Manchester United, so I would like to say thank you to Eddie for this incredible gesture,” the club’s official Twitter account quotes Ronaldo as saying.
Cristiano Ronaldo played for Manchester United under the seventh number from 2003 to 2009. After moving to Real Madrid, the striker played one season with a nine on his back – the seventh number was occupied by the Spanish striker Raul. After his transfer to Schalke in 2010, Cristiano again got the seventh number and played under it throughout his career. Prior to joining United, Ronaldo played for Sporting Lisbon at number 28.