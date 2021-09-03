Ronaldo will play for Manchester United under the seventh number. The Premier League made an exception to the rule

In order to return Ronaldo to the number inextricably linked with his career, the club had to go to a whole range of measures. The rules of the English Premier League require players to play throughout the season under the numbers assigned to them in the summer. Number 7 for the 2021/22 season was occupied by Edinson Cavani. For the sake of changing the Uruguayan’s playing number, United made a special request – and the Premier League went to meet the club.