RPL transfers, summer-2021: transfers of Konstantin Maradishvili and Nair Tiknizyan from CSKA to Lokomotiv, opinion

The pay raise and talking to Giner didn’t work. What does this mean?

Two pupils of the club left CSKA for Lokomotiv. A very strange story

CSKA is very active in this transfer window.

Sold Nikola Vlasic at West Ham (according to the Championship, this is € 27 million + future bonuses if certain conditions in the contract are met). Two pupils Konstantin Maradishvili and Nair Tiknizyan left for Lokomotiv (according to the Championship, for € 7 million and € 5 million, respectively). A Spaniard’s transfer is being prepared at the entrance Samuel Castillejo – an attacking midfielder from Milan.





Let’s pay special attention to the second point. It is for him, because:

a) We do not touch the reinforcements from Italy yet – the transition has not yet taken place and, according to the Championship, is far from the final stage.

b) The protracted profitable sale of the leader to Europe (Vlašić to England) is almost a classic, as the army team win money to strengthen and get what they lost due to the lack of European cups for this season.

But the transfers of the two playing pupils to Lokomotiv are very surprising.

Yes, CSKA regularly lost pupils at an early stage: more often than not, it did not end with anything serious and offensive for the club. Common Story – Level Talent Dmitry Efremov leaves for RPL clubs below the level and does not crawl out of them. A single and most offensive example is the departure to the Czech Republic (and then to Zenit) Vyacheslav Karavaeva, now the main defender of the national team.

Tiknizyan and Maradishvili is a story close to Karavaev, not to Efremov. Because both are not just pupils, but, despite their young age (Nair – 22, Konstantin – 21), they played for CSKA regularly, began their development under Goncharenko, and did not lose their places under the following coaches.

Tiknizyan in the 2020/21 season – 28 matches (eight in the start), two goals + an assist.

Maradishvili in the 2020/21 season – 26 matches (24 in the start), goal + assist + I recently wrote that Konstantin – albeit modest, and his partners call him Silent, – is important for CSKA and already performs many leadership functions.





The departure of both is a loss. Tiknizyan could play not only in front, but also cover the flank of the defense. Maradishvili was responsible for both the support zone and the creative ahead (that is, Mukhin will most likely duplicate him, but he will do it in the style of Wernbloom).

So why did the club sell its pupils?

CSKA General Director Roman Babaev replied. And here are the brief summaries of his monologue in a recent interview with SE:

The club wanted both Tiknizyan and Maradishvili to stay. For this, a meeting with Giner was organized for Maradishvili’s father. The players were told not to rush to make a choice, because they are at the beginning of their adult careers. The club was ready to improve financial conditions for Maradishvili (although in his four-year contract there was a clear-cut salary increase system depending on the number of matches played). But they could not offer money, as in Lokomotiv – CSKA have different principles for working with young players (in other words, if they raise their salaries, they do it carefully). CSKA, according to Babaev, went according to the principle: “If one of the players decided to leave our club, and at the same time CSKA gets a decent offer for him, then this should be released.”

CSKA made great money. But why is the departure of Maradishvili and Tiknizyan still suspicious?