Russian athletes overcome 100 Paralympic medals mark | News | News

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) team won more than 100 medals at the Tokyo Games. Russian athletes are in third place in the medal standings.

On Friday, September 3, athletes from the Russian Federation have already won four medals – all of them are silver. So, the winners were Alexandra Moguchaya in long jump, Alexey Kuznetsov in javelin throwing, Alexander Rabotnitsky in 1500 m run, and kayaker Leonid Krylov won silver in rowing at a distance of 200 m.

Thus, the total number of medals for the RCC national team is 101. Among them are 32 gold, 27 silver and 42 bronze.

The Russians are in third place overall. Athletes from China are still in the lead (77, 46, 44), followed by the UK team (37, 27, 38).

The competition scheduled for Friday continues. A total of 55 sets of medals will be played on this day, Sport-Express reminds.

More than 200 athletes from Russia participate in the Paralympics. Russian Paralympians, like Olympians, cannot participate in the tournament under the flag of the country due to the restrictions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). They act under the abbreviation RPC (Russian Paralympic Committee) and under the white flag with the coat of arms of the PKR. The competition will last until September 5th.