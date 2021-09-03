Russian fighter Alexander Emelianenko: “I know the influence of long spree. They are there “

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Emelianenko admitted that long spree negatively affects his appearance and health.

“Hello, hello, good people! I, like no one else, know the negative impact of long spree – they, so to speak, are evident. And in order to keep my face fresh and healthy, I decided not only to quit partying, but also regularly visit the facial massage studio, ”Emelianenko wrote on Instagram.

On account of Alexander 28 wins, eight defeats and one draw.

Over the next four months, Emelianenko is scheduled to fight with Artem Tarasov, rapper Dzhigan, Vyacheslav Datsik and Vladimir Mineev. The last time Alexander entered the octagon was in July 2020, where he lost by technical knockout to Magomed Ismailov.

