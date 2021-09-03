Salma Hayek celebrated 55 years on a tropical island: “Looking forward to new adventures”

Salma Hayek

Yesterday, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek celebrated her birthday: she turned 55 years old. A week ago, the star went on vacation to tropical islands, so she met her birthday under the scorching sun and surrounded by palm trees.

In honor of the holiday, a few hours ago, Salma posted a new picture on Instagram: she poses in it in a bright swimsuit on the ocean coast. Hayek left her curly hair loose and applied only light natural makeup before the photo shoot.

Salma Hayek

Happy 55th birthday! I’m looking forward to new adventures

– wrote the actress, also accompanying the post with the hashtag # grateful.

A few months before her birthday, Hayek shared her thoughts on inevitable aging. According to the Hollywood star, age is not a problem for women, because they are good regardless of the numbers in the passport.

Women have no expiration date. This must be done with. Because you can kick ass at any age. You can stand up for yourself, dream, be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved exactly as we are. We’re not just here to make babies or babysit a man. Not to serve everyone and everything around. When the children grow up, the woman is usually written off. This is a misunderstanding that has been around for centuries,

– said the star on the air of the talk show Red Table Talk.

In the same conversation, the actress spoke about the changes that happened to her body during menopause. Salma claims that her breasts have grown tremendously on their own. By the way, many fans question these words of the actress and believe that Salma’s lush breasts are the result of the work of plastic surgeons.

Salma Hayek early in her career



