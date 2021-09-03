Salma Hayek reveals how she learned to “scary swear”

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek revealed on the Jimmy Fallon Show how she learned to “scare swear” for her role in The Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard opposite Samuel L. Jackson. The latter is famous for his exquisite insults to his characters. A release of the program is available on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel.

It’s fun, but scary at first. I looked like Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver in front of the mirror, practicing [оскорбления]because I had to say it many times and it was pretty scary, – confessed Hayek.

The star noted that she sometimes uses on-screen curses outside the set, but with caution. When her daughter Valentina hears that her mother says some strange word, Salma immediately declares that it is not her, but her character. Salma’s partner on the tape, Samuel L. Jackson, had previously explained that foul language helped him get rid of stuttering as a child.













On the eve of the star of the historical drama Mel Gibson “The Passion of the Christ”, actor James Caviezel spoke about the “very cruel role” that he had to endure during the filming, reports the LadBible edition. The artist portrayed Jesus Christ on the screen.

Earlier it was reported that the Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is going to create a major film studio in the southeast of Australia. The artist will go into business in the coastal town of Coffs Harbor in New South Wales, which is 540 km from Sydney. They want to place the objects on the territory of the existing resort, where members of the families of the film crews can live. The term of the project is not yet known. Planning will take about a year, according to Coffs Harbor MP Gurmesh Singh.