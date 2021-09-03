SBI Holdings to Launch Japan’s First Crypto Fund

Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings plans to launch the country’s first cryptocurrency fund by the end of November, Bloomberg reports.

According to one of the top managers of the holding, Tomoya Asakura, the fund will invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and possibly other digital currencies.

His assets could reach “hundreds of millions of dollars,” he added.

The minimum investment amount will be 1-3 million yen (~ $ 9088- $ 27,264).

The fund is targeted at people who understand the risks associated with cryptocurrencies, including volatility, Asakura said.

“I want people to hold this product together with other assets and see firsthand how useful it can be for diversifying portfolios,” he said.

If the first crypto fund is successful, the company hopes to create a second one, Asakura said.

Recall that in March 2021 SBI Holdings launched a mining pool.

The holding also announced the creation of a joint cryptocurrency venture with foreign partners and the launch of a blockchain exchange.

In 2016, SBI Holdings set up a joint venture SBI Ripple Asia with XRP issuer fintech Ripple.

