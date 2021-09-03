Sebastian Vettel I had to make up for time

The breakdown of Sebastian Vettel’s car led to a half-hour pause during the first training session in Zandvoort, but otherwise Aston Martin is positive about the results of the day.

Sebastian Vettel (10th): “On the whole, the second session went well. I had to make up for the time lost in the morning due to problems with the power plant. I had to quickly find the right rhythm, it helped me that many years ago I performed here. The configuration has hardly changed, and the changes that I saw were beneficial.

Due to the profiled turns, the circle turned out to be especially interesting – we need more tracks with such turns. The audience was great and I enjoyed the atmosphere. The car and I still have something to add, let’s see what we achieve tomorrow. “

Lance Stroll (14th): “Positive start to the weekend, I enjoyed piloting in Zandvoort. In the first training session, the time on the track was limited, and in the second, on a fast lap, red flags interfered.

I feel comfortable in the car, we have a good base for further work. We know that qualification will be the key to success, as it is very difficult to overtake in Zandvoort, but due to tire degradation, strategy will become an even more important factor. We have a lot of data for analysis, we will study it in the evening in order to take another step forward tomorrow. “