Selena Gomez arranged an impromptu photo shoot with her friends in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez, 27, is no stranger to taking part in photo shoots and posing for hours for photographers, but yesterday the star decided to stay on the other side of the lens. The singer, who recently delighted fans with her new hits (which caused so much talk, by the way!), Went for a walk with friends, taking a camera with her.

However, all the same, Selena herself became the heroine of the pictures, however, only street photographers – they caught the star with a camera in their hands. Gomez, dressed like a summer (she was wearing green leggings, a yellow hoodie and black loafers) – was in good spirits, as evidenced by her smile on her face, and took pictures of her friends.

Gomez is no stranger to mastering new professions. She not only acts in films and sings, but has long tried herself in the fashion industry, and also plans to conquer the world of beauty (the star launches her own line of cosmetics). Who knows, maybe photography will grow from a simple hobby into something more? ..