Selena Gomez on a walk with a puppy in Los Angeles: new photos

A dog is man’s best friend! And Selena Gomez, 27, seems to totally agree with that. Yesterday, the paparazzi in Los Angeles caught the singer walking with her puppy Winnie – Selena got her fluffy pet in July.

And, apparently, the celebrity is a very caring hostess – she even carried Winnie in her arms for part of the walk. And it seems that the couple are now simply inseparable – not so long ago, Gomez shared with her subscribers a touching photo of how she and Vinnie sleep together on the couch.

Selena may have to part with her new favorite only when she goes to record new songs. Recently, the singer has delighted fans with pictures from the studio, where she is working on new material.

Recall that in 2017, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, and after the operation she chose to focus on her health and devote time to both physical and mental recovery. Although Selena did not completely abandon her work.

So, in 2018, the single Back To You was released, which was included in the soundtrack for the second season of the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” (13 Reasons Why). Selena also co-starred in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which she presented at the Cannes Film Festival this May.

Now Selena intends to return to active work, and this is not only about the music business. Gomez, who has long collaborated with fashion brands such as Coach and Puma, now intends to launch her own line of beauty products. According to Women Wear Daily, its production company, July Moon Productions, filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office back in July.

The line is expected to include a wide variety of beauty products, including perfumes, skin care products, hair care products, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils.