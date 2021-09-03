Selena Gomez Released Video “Baila Conmigo” And Announced EP “Revelacion”

All-all-all dance!

Frame from the video “Baila Conmigo”

Selena Gomez has released the music video for “Baila Conmigo”. The track will appear on her upcoming Spanish-language EP “Revelación”, which is set to release on March 12 and is now available for pre-order.



The song “Baila Conmigo” features two Puerto Rican artists – rapper Rauw Alejandro and producer Tainy. The video was directed by Brazilian Fernando Nogari, who worked with the Ladytron group and shot ads for Apple.





There is very little Gomez herself in the “Baila Conmigo” video: the main character of the video is a girl who watches TV, where Gomez and Rauw Alejandro perform a song. The track inspires her to dance fieryly, and then other people follow her example. By the way, the title of the track translates as “Dance with Me”…

Many already wanted to “dance” with Selena Gomez: in a few hours the clip gained 1 million views, and the single topped the iTunes charts in many Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

The track listing for “Revelación” includes seven tracks, including the recently released song “De Una Vez”. This will be the first Spanish-language album in the performer’s discography. Gomez had previously sung in Spanish, but these were mostly alternative versions of English songs – “Un Año Sin Lluvia” (“A Year Without Rain”), “Fantasma de Amor” (“Ghost Of You”), “Dices” (” Who Says “),” Mas “(” More “).





Songs in Spanish seem to be becoming a new trend. On January 22nd, Billie Eilish released the track “Lo Vas A Olvidar”, recorded for the soundtrack to the TV series “Euphoria”, and featured the popular Spanish singer Rosalia.

Selena Gomez’s last album to date, “Rare”, was released in January 2020.