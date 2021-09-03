Selena Gomez shared photos from her birthday in Rome

Selena Gomez

On Monday, July 22, Selena Gomez celebrated her 27th birthday. To celebrate her birthday, the singer went to Italy, where she spent time with friends, as well as with her grandparents. Paparazzi several times caught Selena on the streets of Rome, when she went to lunch in restaurants.

Well, today the celebrity took the time to thank her fans, who, of course, flooded her with congratulatory messages on social networks. The warm words of the fans moved Selena to tears, which she told about in a new post.

Selena Gomez

Well, now I am 27 years old. I would like to thank each of you for the words addressed to me. These were not just formal greetings. The thoughts and wishes behind every word made me cry with happiness. I pray for all of you! I love you!

– Selena wrote on her Instagram.

The singer also delighted her subscribers with a new photo, in which she poses in a light summer dress against the backdrop of the city skyline at sunset.

Selena Gomez with her friends

Recall that recently the star has not pleased fans with official outlets, devoting the summer to rest and time with loved ones. So, earlier this month, Gomez went with her friends to Mexico, and then acted as a bridesmaid at the wedding of her cousin Priscilla DeLeon in Texas.

She celebrated her birthday in Rome and Capri. She is having a great time and uses this opportunity to relax. But at the same time, she looks forward to when she can return to work at home,

– shared with the publication People one of the insiders from the environment of Selena.

It is quite possible that the singer, inspired by the European holidays, will soon delight her fans with a new song.