Selena Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder

До этого девушка уже боролась с несколькими сложными заболеваниями, среди которых волчанка, почечная недостаточность, и как следствие проблемы с психологическим состоянием.

Recently, more and more artists and celebrities are beginning to talk about the most “unsightly” health problems, as some people can replace. In an uncomfortable position, many can be put by references to psychological problems, which in itself looks like one of the forms of discrimination.

However, if depression and increased anxiety, along with panic attacks, are already causing great inconvenience, then bipolar personality disorder is a completely different story. It was this disease that was diagnosed to the popular singer – 29-year-old Selena Gomez.

However, as the performer herself noted in an interview for the publication Elle in the September issue, her mental health problems and the resulting diagnosis were a relief for her.

“I felt that a large load had fallen from my shoulders. I was able to take a deep breath and understand why this explains a lot. “ The Disney actress continued, “I’ve come across a lot that was supposed to pull me down. And every time I went through something like that, I thought, “Okay, so what will happen next? What else do I have to go through? ”.

In 2014, Gomez was given another difficult diagnosis – lupus erythematosus, which led to the fact that the girl needed a kidney transplant (which her best friend donated for her) and chemotherapy. Selena said that in fact, what helped her get through this period, and that every time she repeated to herself like a mantra, is that she must definitely continue to fight in order to help other people.

The star added that giving up social media helped her cope with increased anxiety, so in 2017, she passed all the passwords from her Internet pages to her assistant.

“I thought I should do something bigger. After my death, I want people to remember me for my heart. And this little phone with 150 million subscribers … I just decided to give it up. This was a huge relief for me. There was a time when I was not strong enough and could hurt myself. ”.

The Texas native has previously spoken sincerely about how she struggles with depression. In April 2020, the girl first shared with fans that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.