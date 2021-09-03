Selena Gomez with friends and beloved pet for a walk in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 26, is known for her love of four-legged animals. So yesterday the star, who recently returned from Mexico, was seen walking with her dog Vinnie. The singer went to the beach with her friends, and at the same time took her beloved pet with her – for the first time, by the way, she appeared with him in public at the Coachella festival in April this year.

Selena Gomez with friends

For the walk, the singer chose a sporty look: she was dressed in black leggings and a loose white top, and her head was adorned with a black headband. Together with her friends, the singer took up hiking (walking in the mountains. – Approx. ed.). Selena tries to lead an active lifestyle and tries various sports: for example, in Mexico she mastered stand-up paddleboarding, and in winter she enjoyed spending time at a ski resort, where she rode on inflatable sleds. Well, in addition, Selena has been very successfully cooperating with the Puma brand for a long time, thanks to which the company has managed to greatly increase its sales.

Selena Gomez also tries to visit the gym regularly, although, according to her, she does not always succeed.

When it comes to training, I have discipline problems. I’m one of those people who, after running for five minutes, decides that this is enough, She said.

But, as Gomez admits, the main thing for her is harmony and health, and this is more about the internal state than about the appearance.