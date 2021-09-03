She does not hide her face: Utyasheva appeared with Volya and grown-up children on the beach

Laysan Utyasheva is familiar to many, since in her youth she was engaged in rhythmic gymnastics and won competitions more than once, and then ended her career and became a TV presenter. She hosted the show “Dancing”, but the project was canceled this year. However, he was replaced by “New Dances”, where Utyasheva again became the host. But after filming in the summer, she went on vacation with her family.

On stage again: Utyasheva in a latex dress with slits performed in the show “New Dances”The ex-gymnast became the host of the project, which was launched by the TNT channel. She chose a daring look for the first shoot.

As it turned out, Utyasheva travels with the help of a mobile home. Together with her husband Pavel Volya and children, she traveled to several countries. By September 3, they reached Portugal. The couple shared footage from the beach. Usually, the TV presenter rarely shows daughter Sophia and son Robert, but this time she captured them with her dad. All family members were wearing hats. Note that Robert is eight years old, and his sister is only six.

Later, Laysan herself was photographed with her husband. They posed by the cliffs and reefs on the coast in the rays of the scorching sun. Then Volya filmed a video of how they admired the local beauties, but they were constantly interrupted by children.

“Dad, hold it,” Sofia asked and ran away.

Fans admired the rare family footage. Many noted that the heirs of the stars have grown up. “Oh, what a company”, “This is how happiness looks like”, “What fashionistas”, “Robert will soon catch up with his dad”, “Well done, enjoy the sun”, “Lyasya in something elegant”, “The most ideal family, in all meanings, ”subscribers commented on the footage.

