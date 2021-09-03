Should you buy an original case for your iPhone?

After buying a smartphone, everyone thinks about its protection, so the topic of original covers for your iPhone will always be a topical issue. Many believe that only the original case is able to fully protect the device, because it was developed by Apple itself, and its dimensions are ideal for the iPhone. Others think that such accessories cost a lot of money and that buying them is not rational. Still others do not use protection at all, arguing that without it, the device always looks in the form in which the designers originally intended.

Apple offers several varieties of cases: leather in three colors, silicone with a wide range of colors and transparent. But all of them are not without drawbacks. The skin quickly cracks and becomes patina from the sweat of the hands, the silicone quickly breaks in the corners, after which it immediately loses its former beauty, and the transparent one quickly scratches.

There are many stories of buying original covers on the network, after which I will never resort to them in my life. At the same time, the price for such accessories is rather big. For example, a leather case for iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost you 5,990 rubles. Yes, for that kind of money, you can buy a second smartphone! The solution to this problem, I think, is very simple: we go to Aliexpress and look for suitable options. Better yet, find a high-quality Telegram channel (like AliBaba’s Chest), in which the authors select products with a high rating and quality for you.

Leather iPhone case

Whatever one may say, but still the skin looks premium. Users of apple technology know without me that it cracks and becomes unusable. However, many buyers still prefer it. But only with the same price as this case, you can buy three or four of them and forget about replacing the case for the next couple of years.

The leather case fits perfectly into any wardrobe. It doesn’t matter if you go to a meeting in a business suit or decide to walk along Novy Arbat with friends. Plus, the leather case fits perfectly into your pocket. You no longer have to take your phone out of your trousers for three hours. Product rating 4.8… And bought it for yourself more than 500 users…

Price: 1000 rubles

Buy leather case

Color Silicone iPhone Case

Recently, I noticed one fashion trend: more and more users began to buy iPhones in bright colors – yellow, blue, green. Bright, eye-catching – yes, at first they seem like a great solution. But after a couple of years of using the yellow iPhone 11, you most likely decide to upgrade to a newer device, and here you will have problems. Firstly, the color of the smartphone will quickly bother you, and secondly, color smartphones are much more difficult to sell. Most users still prefer black (or at least white) iPhones. But what if you want a color device? That’s right, buy a silicone case.

These cases are available in a wide range of colors, and you can find exactly what you like. Why not buy an original case? At least due to the fact that you will get bored with it too. If your wardrobe has a large palette of colors, I recommend buying several covers at once and wearing them one at a time. Product rating 4.8, but bought it for ourselves more than 4.5 thousand users

Price: 650 rubles

Buy silicone case

Transparent MagSafe iPhone Case

But what if you want to keep the look of the device the way the designer intended, but are afraid to break your smartphone? I would like to draw your attention to the transparent silicone case with support for MagSafe technology. This way, you can keep your device intact without worrying about smashing its back panel.

I have been carrying a transparent case myself on my iPhone 11 for about two years now and am completely satisfied with this decision. When you carry a smartphone in a case, after a while you get so used to its appearance that when taking it off, the phone seems very thin, easily slipping out of your hands.

Still, the glass on the back raises a lot of questions for me. Yes, I understand that thanks to it there is a possibility of fast charging, and that modern glasses are not inferior in strength to other case materials, but nevertheless. Glass, there is glass. Every day I pick up my iPhone and remember my favorite “seven” with a metal back. By the way, we have already written about why the new iPhones have such a design.

Price: 480 rubles

Buy a transparent case with MagSafe

Clear transparent case for iPhone

Tell me, how many of you use MagSafe chargers? Among my acquaintances, I know about 5 people who have upgraded to a new model of iPhones and none of them use this accessory. This is all because they have not heard of new accessories that support this technology. “A stupid waste of money,” my friends say.

If you agree with me, then I suggest you get a clear, clear sky, silicone case. This way, you will keep your iPhone clean and holy. Moreover, the price for it is simply ridiculous. The item has rating 4.6 and more than 2 thousand orders…

Buy a transparent case

Cheap iPhone case

Yes, the designers at Apple did a great job not only on smartphones, but also on accessories. All original covers look expensive and rich. Taking such a phone in hand, it immediately becomes clear that you are holding a premium device. But let’s not forget, this is just my subjective opinion. I am sure that for many, the original cases seem boring and faded. In a word, “like everyone else.”

If you value originality in accessories, then you should definitely like this case. Everything is perfect here: minimalism, well preserved in design, and bright inserts, with which your smartphone will definitely stand out from the crowd. Case purchased more than 6 thousand raper rating 4.8 allows you to put an end to the issue of product quality.

Price: 100 rubles

Buy case with inserts

