Singapore authorities put Binance on the warning list for investors :: RBC.Crypto

Local Financial Market Regulator Says Crypto Exchange May Violate Local Payment Services Legislation

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has listed Binance, one of the largest crypto exchanges by trading volume, on the investor warning list, according to The Strait Times. The regulator warned that the marketplace is not licensed to provide any services in the country and should stop providing services to Singapore residents.

Binance operates in the country not through the main platform, but through Binance Asia Services Pte. Ltd, which owns the domain binance.sg. This company has applied for a corresponding license in Singapore and is currently working under an exception, a representative of the crypto exchange said in an interview with The Block.

In August, the company announced the appointment of Richard Teng, the former director of regulation of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX), as head of Binance Singapore. For 13 years Teng worked in the Monetary Department of the country.

The fact that MAS will check the activities of Binance became known in early July. Then the financial regulator announced plans to study the work of Binance Asia Services Pte, since its parent company Binance Holdings Ltd came under the control of regulators around the world.

In 2021, Binance faced pressure from global financial regulators. On August 13, she announced that some of her products are no longer available to South Koreans and Malaysians, such as Korean Won (KWN) and Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) trading pairs, payment options in those currencies, and P2P applications. Binance explained the changes in work with the requirements of local authorities.

In July, Binance warned that it would stop trading cryptocurrency derivatives in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity was not available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives. The crypto exchange has also become involved in investigations in Thailand.

