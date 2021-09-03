Smartwatch sales skyrocket, fitness tracker sales plummet

Canalys has released quarterly statistics on the global wearable device market. We are talking about smart watches and bracelets for tracking physical activity and vital signs of the body.

In the second quarter of this year, approximately 40.9 million gadgets of these types were sold around the world. This is 5.6% more compared to the result for the same period in 2020.

It is noted that the demand for fitness bracelets is declining. Their shipments year on year fell 23.8% to 15.5 million units. At the same time, the popularity of smartwatches is growing: sales of such devices increased by 37.9%, amounting to 25.4 million units. Moreover, smart wristwatches now account for 62% of the total wearable electronics market.

In the segment of fitness bracelets, according to the results of the second quarter, the Chinese company Xiaomi was in the lead with a share of 19.6%. If we consider only the sector of smart wristwatches, then the first line is occupied by Apple with a share of about 31.1%.

Wearable gadgets from Huawei, Samsung, Garmin and Fitbit are also very popular among consumers. Canalys analysts believe that smartwatches will remain a key driver of the wrist-based market for the foreseeable future.