Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Users of early versions of Windows 11 complained about the disappearance of the taskbar. It is reported by the Neowin edition.

Participants in the early testing of operating systems from Microsoft drew attention to the problem. Some enthusiasts wrote on social networks and on the company’s forum that after the next update, the taskbar at the bottom of the screen disappeared. Since it contains the Start menu and some other elements of the system, interaction with the OS is severely limited.

According to reviews, the issue is related to insider build 22449 for Dev Channel and 22000.176. “This bug makes most of the taskbar-related GUI pretty much useless,” the article notes.

Microsoft responded to the problem by promising to stop the distribution of the update and release a patch that fixes the problem. According to the engineers, to return the taskbar, you need to go to the task manager, select the “Details” section and insert a special code into the line through the command entry option. After that, the computer will restart, and the lost interface element will return to its place.

The full version of Windows 11 will begin rolling out to users’ computers on October 5. Microsoft previously said the operating system will notify users via Windows Update if their PC meets the technical requirements to install the system.