Solana token grew by 24% per day and outstripped Dogecoin in capitalization :: RBC.Crypto

Over the past month, the Solana cryptocurrency has risen in price by almost 300%, and its market value has exceeded $ 40 billion

On Friday, September 3, Solana token took the seventh place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization, ahead of Dogecoin. Over the past 24 hours, the cost of altcoin has grown by 24%, over a month – by almost 300%. The asset now has a market valuation of over $ 40 billion with trading volumes of $ 6 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Over the past month, Solana has repeatedly updated its historical maximum value. Altcoin traded at $ 35 on August 1, surpassed $ 100 for the first time on August 30, and today peaked at $ 140.

At the same time, Dogecoin has not shown the same dynamics in recent days. Over the past week, its value has grown by only 7.5% against growth by 85% at Solana. Dogecoin is currently trading at $ 0.29, well below its all-time high of $ 0.73 set in early May.

Solana is considered an emerging competitor to Ethereum. Vitalik Buterin’s cryptocurrency is the leader among blockchains with smart contracts, but its network is often overloaded, which leads to increased fees for transfers. That being said, Solana offers faster and cheaper transactions. The rise in the price of altcoin in the last month may be due to the high popularity of DeFi and NFT services.

That being said, Solana lags far behind Ethereum in terms of network activity. DeFi protocols on Solana contain $ 3.6 billion of blocked cryptocurrency in their smart contracts, while Ethereum’s $ 127 billion, according to DeFi Lama.

