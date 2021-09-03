South African financial regulator warns Binance

The Financial Sector Supervisory Authority (FSCA) of South Africa has warned the country’s public against working with the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform.

In a statement released on Friday, the FSCA said that Binance Group, an “international company” based in the Seychelles, is not allowed to provide financial services in the country. Binance is indeed headquartered in the Cayman Islands and Seychelles.

As part of the warning, the FSCA indicated that South Africans used the Telegram group to gain access to Binance’s cryptocurrency exchange services in the country.

In addition to a warning against using Binance, the financial regulator also reminded South Africans that cryptocurrency investments are not regulated in the country. “As a result, if something goes wrong, you are unlikely to get your money back and you will not contact anyone,” FSCA statement.

The FSCA has also mandated the South African public to confirm the registration status of legal entities in the financial and investment sectors before doing business with such companies.

Binance did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment on the matter.

The FSCA statement is just the latest in a series of warnings and outright bans on Binance by financial regulators in multiple jurisdictions.

On Thursday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore ordered Binance to stop offering services in the country due to a potential breach of payment rules.

Back in August, the Dutch central bank claimed that Binance was operating illegally. The cryptocurrency exchange giant has come under scrutiny from regulators in countries such as Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United States and the United Kingdom, just to name a few.

Binance, for its part, has highlighted its willingness to work with regulators and has even introduced a mandatory identity verification scheme for all users.