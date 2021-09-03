South African regulator warned investors against working with Binance

The Financial Sector Supervisory Authority of South Africa (FSCA) has called on local investors to be “careful and vigilant” when dealing with the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

According to the notice, the company is not authorized to provide financial advice or intermediary services in accordance with local laws.

“The FSCA would like to warn that […] cryptocurrency-related investments are not currently regulated by FSCA or any other authority in South Africa, ”the Office said.

It urged investors to check if a legal or natural person is registered with FSCA to provide consulting or financial services.

Earlier, the Monetary Authority of Singapore included the cryptocurrency exchange on the Investor Alert List. The regulator noted that it does not control the activities of the company.

As a reminder, in June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval.

The Cayman Islands began to check the work of the exchange, Thailand and Hong Kong accused the company of operating without a license, Japan issued another warning to it.

Polish regulators warned consumers about the risks of interaction with the platform, while Italy and Malta warned about unregulated activities of Binance.

In late July, the Malaysian Securities Commission announced enforcement action against the trading platform “for the illegal management of a digital asset exchange.”

In August, the Central Bank of the Netherlands announced that Binance did not have registration to provide services in the country.

