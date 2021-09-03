Spain 4-1 Russia Match Highlights 3 September 2021 UEFA Euro 2023 Qualifier

The youth team of Russia has not held official tournament matches since March this year, when in the decisive game for the exit from the group at Euro 2021 they lost to Denmark (0: 3). In the previous composition, the team ceased to exist, and now the updated youth team under the leadership of the same coach Mikhail Galaktionov will try to break through to Euro 2023. Now players born after January 1, 2000, that is, representatives of the so-called generation Z, can play for the national team.





The only youth player who deserves a call to the first team. Makarov is our Robben

Our challenging qualifying group includes Spain, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania and Malta. The winner will advance to the final tournament, and the second-place team will be waiting for the joints. Russia had to start with the most difficult test (away match with Spain), after which our team will play on September 7 in Khimki with Malta. 24 players were included in the application for meetings with the Spaniards and the Maltese:

Goalkeepers: Borisko (Baltika), Agkatsev (Krasnodar), Budachev (Dynamo).

Defenders: Karmaev (Kuban), Kutitskiy (Dynamo), Litvinov (Spartak), Prokhin (Sochi), Bolshakov (Olymp), Khlusevich, Stepanov (both – Arsenal), Bozhenov (Khimki “), Silyanov (Lokomotiv).

Midfielders: Kravtsov (Zenit), Maradishvili (Lokomotiv), Chernikov (Krasnodar), Prutsev (Wings of the Soviets), Umyarov, Ignatov (both – Spartak Moscow), Karapuzov (Akhmat), Iosifov (Villarreal), Sevikyan (Levante).

Forwards: Suleimanov (Nizhny Novgorod), Agalarov (Ufa), Klimov (Kuban).

From the first minutes of the match at the Francisco de la Era stadium in the town of Almendralejo, it was thought that the years go by, but nothing has changed. The hosts with their 4-3-3 were the “first number”, and ours defended with a medium or low block according to the conventional scheme 5-3-2. Spain played football, while Russia played for the result. The difference in technique and speed of working with the ball was striking. Will there come a time when we play the Spaniards from a position of strength?

The guests tried to knock down the opponent’s mood with hard fouls (Prokhin, Maradishvili), and then with only 24% possession of the ball … they scored with the first shot on target! Success to Galaktionov’s team was brought about by a rare attempt at pressing. The defender was grossly mistaken Juan Gonzalez, who gave a bad pass back, and Agalarov sent the ball that bounced off the goalkeeper into the net. So far this season is going surprisingly well for the Ufa striker. In the RPL, Agalarov has already scored five goals in six rounds, and now he has distinguished himself for the youth team in Spain.

Photo: Mateo Villalba / Getty Images

The Spaniards were looking for opportunities to advance the ball. The defensive midfielder was the third in defense when playing with the central defenders. Vensedor (by the way, in translation from Spanish – Winner), the wingers were actively involved at the beginning of the attacks, who received relative freedom against 5-3-2. We did not enjoy the leadership for long. Within three minutes, our left “edge” Khlusevich lost on the snatch Pinot after the penetrating transmission, and Nino (translated as Child) calmly hit the target from within the penalty area. Spain also scored with the first shot on target.

It seemed that the Russian national team was not expecting anything good in such a game. The Spaniards had a particularly prominent left winger Brian Gil, the cost of which is estimated at € 30 million (almost as much paid for it this summer, “Tottenham”). However, albeit not without difficulty, Galaktionov’s team kept the draw by the break. And, moreover, she did not concede to the hosts on hits on target – 2: 2 (total shots – 7: 3). Ours were well organized. Khlusevich with Maradishvili even had the opportunity to score, but did not convert the scoring chances.





They say that the cancellation of the limit will hit the Russian national team. Why is this complete nonsense

The beginning of the second half again made me think about eternal topics. Spain took the ball and used the first moment. Despite the presence on the field of the Russian national team of three central defenders and three centerhaws, ours did not interfere Pinot to break through from a dangerous position from outside the penalty area – the ball ricochets from a Spartak player Litvinova flew into the net.

Further more. The hosts stretched the guests’ defense, finding free zones. At the 54th minute Pinot after an assist and a goal, he made another effective action: he responded to his cutting pass from the right semi-flank Ninowho jumped out from behind Litvinova and outplayed Dynamo goalkeeper Budacheva… In fact, Spain made the result in seven minutes. Take author Nino from “Mallorca” looked like an adult, mature footballer against the background of our defenders.

Naturally, when the score was 1: 3, ours raised the lines and tried to win back. Now the Spaniards were dangerous on fast counter-attacks. Of the players of the Russian national team, the level was more or less kept, perhaps, only by Agalarov. Shortly before his replacement, the Ufa forward could have made a double. I also remember the passage of the fresh Sevikyan: The Spanish winger beat three on the way to goal, but unfortunately his solo ended with a loss in the penalty area. The hosts turned their victory in the ending into a major one: Pinotlike Nino, made a double.

Losing the first match of the qualifying round is not a problem. Another thing is disappointing: the difference in skill between our players and the players of the top national teams is still gigantic. And no limits can definitely solve this problem.