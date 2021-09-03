stars who started their careers with horror movies

We are used to seeing these stars on a blue screen in the highest budget films. They receive multimillion-dollar royalties, choose promising scenarios and bask in the glory. But you have to start somewhere. Gathered actors who made their way to the top of Olympus with the help of horror movies!

Leonardo DiCaprio

Shot from the movie “Critters 3”

Before settling in our hearts for his role as Jack in Titanic, 16-year-old Leo starred in Critters 3, he certainly looks much younger.

Patricia Arquette

A scene from the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3” A scene from the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3”

The 18-year-old actress made her film debut as Kristen in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3. It was swallowed by Freddy Krueger.

Johnny Depp

A scene from the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

Johnny, 20, also started with A Nightmare on Elm Street, albeit with the first part. He made his debut as Nancy’s main character Glen Lanz’s boyfriend. It was he who was sucked into the bed with a column of blood (we think you remember this epic scene).

Charlize Theron

Scene from the movie “Children of the Corn – 3: City Harvest”

The first role of 19-year-old Charlize eight months after moving to Hollywood was the girl who was killed in the movie Children of the Corn 3: Urban Harvest (see here). Yes, Theron got a three-second wordless role.

Amber Heard

Shot from the movie “Ghoul’s Potion” Shot from the movie “Ghoul’s Potion” Shot from the movie “Ghoul’s Potion”

Amber was 18 when she co-starred in a low-budget movie with a title that discourages everyone from watching her, Ghoul’s Potion. Then the actress realized that it was better to get a small role in a big movie than a big one in a bad one.

Jennifer Aniston

Shot from the movie “Leprechaun” Shot from the movie “Leprechaun” Shot from the movie “Leprechaun” Shot from the movie “Leprechaun”

Once in an interview, Aniston admitted that she is still ashamed of the film “Leprechaun”. The 24-year-old star played, by the way, very well. In addition, despite the rather dubious reviews, the film turned out to be quite commercially successful: with a budget of 900 thousand dollars, it grossed almost 9 million at the box office!

Eva Mendes

Scene from the movie “Children of the Corn 5: Fields of Fear” Scene from the movie “Children of the Corn 5: Fields of Fear”

The aspiring 24-year-old star was so disappointed with her performance in Children of the Corn 5: Fields of Fear that she hired an acting coach. As you can see, not in vain!

Hilary Swank

Shot from the movie “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer may not be exactly a horror movie, but there are blood-sucking creatures out there, so it deserves to be in our selection. Moreover, 17-year-old Hilary appeared in it. It is interesting that after this film, the actress did not hesitate to shoot in other films of the frightening genre: “Sometimes they come back again”, “Gift”, “Harvest”. Swank is downright a horror veteran.

Chloe Moretz

Shot from the movie “The Amityville Horror” Shot from the movie “The Amityville Horror”

7-year-old Chloe did not have to act in low-quality films due to her age, she started right away with “The Amityville Horror”. The actress not only starred in horror stories once, she built a career on them: DOM Zombies, Room 6, Holy Place, Eye, Let Me In. Saga”. Chloe is just a horror legend.

Mila Kunis

Shot from the movie “Piranhas”

The film is completely copied from the 1978 film “Piranhas”, and it was not just a remake – even specific shots were licked. The only good thing about the 1995 “novelty” of the same name – Mila Kunis at the age of 11. Of course, the film turned out to be just awful, but certainly not through the fault of the young actress.