Stay up to date with the latest news! Subscribe to the COINLIFE newsletter

JP Morgan warns of the risk of a downward correction among altcoins.

Recently, there has been a rapid rise in prices for a number of altcoins. So, Solana updated its historical maximum, having risen in price by 70% over the week and entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

Cardano (ADA) crossed the three-dollar price level for the first time this week, having risen more than 15 times since the beginning of this year and ended up in third place in terms of capitalization.

Ethereum, after months of slippage, has soared 21.5% over the past seven days, at a rate four times faster than Bitcoin. At the moment, altcoin rose in price over the $ 3.8 thousand mark, reaching its maximum value over the past four months. Ethereum was supported by statistics for August, which showed an increase in the turnover of transactions with NFT class tokens to almost $ 900 million.

Meanwhile, that there is now a risk of a downward correction among altcoins, stated analysts at the largest US bank, JP Morgan.

Indeed, the maximum of the entire cryptocurrency market was estimated at the beginning of May at the level of $ 2.6 trillion, when Bitcoin was experiencing a rapid correction after the April all-time high.

Now the market is estimated at $ 2.3 trillion, but the share of bitcoin is growing noticeably, which means that after strong growth in Solana, Cardano and Ethereum, at least a temporary downward correction is likely.

The level of dominance of bitcoin in a few hours on September 2 increased from 40.6% to 41.8% by the beginning of September 3. In absolute terms, there was even a decrease in the total value of all such digital assets, from $ 941.6 billion to $ 927.7 billion.

All this suggests that there is a decrease in investment in altcoins, that is, the cryptocurrency market itself has somewhat “dried up”.

Bitcoin’s dominance rate hit an annual low of 39% in mid-May, when bitcoin increased its downward correction after hitting an all-time high in mid-April when it rallied above $ 63K.

The absolute minimum of this indicator (33%) was recorded at the beginning of January 2018, which took place at the peak of the popularity of various ICOs.