Take-Two Sues Reconstructed Source Code Authors of GTA III and Vice City | Games

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two, has once again opposed the release of the source code for Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City, rebuilt by fans through reverse engineering. This time, the corporation went to court.

Take-Two said that the re3 and reVC projects provide an opportunity for anyone to modify GTA III and Vice City, as well as port them to unsupported platforms. Since the source code is freely available, these actions are performed without the permission of the copyright holder of the Grand Theft Auto series. The plaintiff is sure that the publication and distribution of the relevant files causes damage to the company, which was estimated at $ 300,000 – $ 150,000 per game.

Fan source code for GTA III and Vice City was released in February 2021. Take-Two filed a complaint through the GitHub platform, which caused the projects to be deleted. Later, one of the authors appealed, and the files were returned to the public domain. In his opinion, the projects re3 and reVC do not violate the rights of the company, since they were created exclusively by the forces of fans.

Earlier on the network, information appeared that Rockstar Games will release remasters of three games from the Grand Theft Auto series – the third part of the franchise, Vice City and San Andreas. The studio has not announced the project, however, indirect confirmation of the rumor may be the mention of three unnamed reprints in the financial report of Take-Two.