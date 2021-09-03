The authors of The Outlast Trials told what awaits us in the cooperative horror – Igromania

Developers from the studio Red barrels were interviewed Playstation, in which they talked in more detail about their new horror The outlast trials…

The abrupt transition from first-person single-player to third-person co-op may seem like a rather unexpected decision for the series. Outlast, however, the studio does not hide that it wants to challenge itself in the future.

Below we have collected the most interesting from the interview with Red Barrels:

The Outlast Trials postponed until 2022 – more time needed for revision;

It will be possible to play both in co-op and alone;

Murkoff consists of a dozen warehouses connected by underground tunnels. In each room, a life-size location from the outside world has been recreated.

The art style is similar to previous games in the series: distorted realism, decadence and naturalistic display of violence;

If the studio’s previous games could be compared to films, then The Outlast Trials is a series in which the path to survival and freedom will be long;

Trying to survive, players will meet many strange, dangerous and cruel characters – the same victims of the Murkoff corporation, like you, who will prevent you from completing the program;

In between trials, players return to the Dormitories, where they can relax and chat with the Murkoff staff – from them you can get the items that will be needed for the next challenge.

The first two parts of Outlast were created on the Unreal Engine 3, but Unreal Engine 4 was chosen for The Outlast Trials;

As far as PS5 gameplay is concerned, the developers are excited about the possibilities and hope to be able to report more about it soon.

The Outlast Trials is due out on PC, both PlayStation and Xbox, in 2022.