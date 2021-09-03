the beginning of the construction of Odessa, the introduction of the hryvnia, the birthday of Keanu Reeves and Salma Hayek / Boulevard Showbiz

This day in history:

– v 1794-m – at the initiative of the French emigrant, Duke Armand Emmanuel du Plessis de Richelieu, the construction of the future city began on the Black Sea coast Odessa;

– v [1945-m – at 09.02 Tokyo time on board the American battleship Missouri, the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Mamoru Shigemitsu, signed the Japan Surrender Act, which became end of World War II… The largest war in the history of mankind, which began on September 1, 1939, has ended. It was attended by 62 states out of 74 that existed at that time, and this is almost 80% of the world’s population;

– v 1996-m – a new currency has been introduced in Ukraine – the hryvnia. On this day, the exchange of coupon-karbovanets for hryvnia began in the ratio of 100,000 krb = 1 hryvnia. From that day on, only hryvnias were issued in banks. The exchange procedure lasted until September 30, 1997.

On this day were born:

– v 1908-m – Valentin Glushko, Ukrainian scientist in the field of rocket and space technology, general designer of the Energia-Buran complex;

– v 1926-m – Evgeny Leonov, Soviet and Russian theater and film actor, nationwide fame came to him after the films “Thirty Three”, “Zigzag of Fortune”, “Belorussky Station”, “Gentlemen of Fortune”, “Big Change”, “Afonya” and others. It is in his voice that Winnie the Pooh from the Soviet animated film adaptation of the tale of a teddy bear speaks;

– v 1935-m – Valentin Gaft, Soviet and Russian theater and film actor, known for his films “Garage”, “Say a Word about the Poor Hussar”, “Forgotten Melody for the Flute”, “Promised Heaven”, “Old Nags” and others;

– v 1944-m – Alexander Filippenko, a Russian theater and film actor, starred in films and TV series “The Master and Margarita”, “The Star and Death of Joaquin Murieta”, “The Ballad of the Valiant Knight Ivanhoe”, “Poor Nastya” and others;

– v 1953-m – Elena Proklova, a Russian theater and film actress, became popular after the films “They Call, Open the Door”, “The Snow Queen”, “Adolescent Age”, “Burn, Burn, My Star”, “Mimino”, “The Dog in the Manger” and others;

– v 1961-m – Carlos Valderrama, Colombian footballer named FIFA’s 125 Greatest Footballers;

– v 1964-m – Keanu Reeves, a Canadian and American actor, producer and musician, gained worldwide fame after starring in the trilogy “The Matrix”;

– v 1965-m – Lennox Lewis, British and Canadian professional boxer, 1999 undisputed world champion;

– v 1966-m – Salma Hayek, Mexican-American actress, the first Mexican woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in Frida.

On this day died:

– v 1970-m – Vasily Sukhomlinsky, Ukrainian innovative teacher, children’s writer, creator of a pedagogical system based on the recognition of the child’s personality as the highest value, which should be focused on the processes of upbringing and education. Died at 51;

– v 1973-m – John Ronald Ruel Tolkien, English writer, linguist, philologist, author of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Died at 81 of a stomach ulcer, buried at Wolvercote Cemetery in Oxford;

– v 2021-m – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer, creator of music for the sirtaki dance. He was 96 years old.