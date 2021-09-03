the British were banned from playing Prince William, the reason

Why the British aren’t hired to play William

A special requirement for applicants for the role was announced by producer Amy Hubbard in twitter. A spokeswoman for the film stated that they will be considering young actors with European passports, with the exception of UK residents.

The reason for this decision was Brexit, which was voted for in 2016. Then the British supported the initiative to leave the European Union. Under the new rules, they will no longer be able to work in EU countries without appropriate permits.

It is known that the shooting of the movie “Spencer” should take place from January 26 to March 30, 2021. The set is set in Germany, so there may be difficulties with the actor who hails from the UK. The producers have already noted that they will not be able to make the actor documents for official employment in a short time, so they decided to ban the British from participating in castings.

Now for the role of William they are looking for a European who would resemble a prince at the age of 11. The actor’s age limit is 9-12 years old.

Actor is being sought for the role of Prince William / Photo Twitter / @amyhubcast

What is known about the movie “Spencer”

The filming of the movie “Spencer” was first discussed in June 2020. Then the authors of the project announced that the actress Kristen Stewart would play Princess Diana. This choice of producers somewhat shocked moviegoers, because they do not represent Lady Dee as performed by the Hollywood beauty.



Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in Spencer / Photo USA Today

The drama will tell about the last days of Princess Diana’s life. After the collapse of her marriage to Prince Charles, Lady Dee went through a difficult phase, full of excitement. The problems were also added by journalists who simply pursued Diana at every step.

We are used to the fact that in fairy tales a prince finds a princess, marries, and she becomes a queen. And when she renounces this title, the script of the fairy tale is turned upside down,

– shared director Pablo Lorraine.

How a strong woman experienced her personal tragedy – viewers will find out in 2021, when the premiere of the film “Spencer” will take place.