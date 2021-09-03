The Champions League match Chelsea – Zenit will not be rescheduled from London :: Football :: RBC Sport

The London club has announced the start of ticket sales for the game, with Stamford Bridge as the venue. Previously, Zenit admitted that the game could be postponed

The Champions League group stage match between Chelsea and Zenit will take place at the home stadium of London’s Stamford Bridge. This was reported on the website of the English club.

Chelsea have announced the start of ticket sales for season ticket holders for the game against Zenit, the venue for the meeting is the club’s home stadium. Open ticket sales will begin on 8 September. The meeting will take place on September 14th.

Earlier in “Zenith” it was admitted that due to the difficult epidemiological situation the game could be moved to another place.

Those entering the UK from countries in the red zone, which include Latin American countries, are required to undergo quarantine. For those who enter from Russia, which is in the yellow zone, it is enough to take a test on the second day.

Because of this, Zenit had a conflict with the Brazilian Football Confederation. The club prematurely recalled Claudinho and Malcolm from the national team, fearing that due to the rules for entering the UK, they might not play in London. On September 1, the Brazilian side filed a complaint with FIFA, while Zenit appealed to UEFA to resolve the issue of the situation with the participation of Latin American players in the match against Chelsea.

On August 25, it became known that the clubs of the English Premier League (Premier League) decided not to let their players go to the matches of the national teams, which will be held in the countries included in the red list due to the unfavorable situation with the spread of the coronavirus.