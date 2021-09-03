The court ordered Ripple to give the SEC access to all messages from employees in Slack

This requirement could cost Ripple $ 1 million.

At the request of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the court ruled that the Ripple crypto exchange must transmit the missing internal messages. For internal correspondence, Ripple employees used the corporate messenger Slack. It is reported by the legal portal Law360.

At the start of the trial, Ripple agreed to provide internal correspondence. But the SEC told Judge Netburn last month that the reports provided were incomplete. Ripple denied this claim, but then stated that there was a data processing error, as a result of which more than 1 million messages were missing. It is these messages that the Commission will receive, thanks to the court’s decision.

Ripple said it would cost $ 1 million to recover these messages, but Judge Sarah Netburn found the messages “critical and unique evidence.”

According to the SEC, the messages may contain Ripple’s intentions to speculate XRP and influence the price of the cryptocurrency, as well as the relationship of XRP sales with the rest of Ripple’s business.

Two days ago, the court granted Ripple’s petition to disclose SEC internal documents. Ripple’s lawyers want to understand if the regulator allowed its employees to trade XRP. They believe that this will help to understand the internal policy of the commission and the real attitude of the SEC towards the token.

Recall that in December 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple, accusing the crypto exchange of illegally selling securities in the form of XRP tokens. Representatives of the startup, in turn, are confident that the SEC has incorrectly determined the status of the cryptocurrency.

In June, Ripple executives filed a double motion to dismiss the SEC case, asking international authorities to request documents from several other crypto exchanges outside the United States.