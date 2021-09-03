The head of Binance announced the date of the IPO of the American branch of the cryptoexchange

Binance US Is Close To Completing A Large Private Round Of Fundraising According To Trading Platform CEO Changpeng Zhao

The head of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, during a conference at Zoom, announced the IPO of the American branch of the trading platform (Binance US) within three years, writes The Information.

Binance US is close to completing a large private fundraising round, Zhao said. In July, the head of Binance already admitted the possibility of an IPO by the American branch of the crypto exchange, but then he did not name a specific time frame.

Zhao noted that the company may face stringent regulatory requirements in the future as it transitions from a tech startup to a financial service. Therefore, Binance US is creating structures that will help it facilitate the IPO process, Zhao emphasized.

The head of Binance has denied rumors of a possible IPO several times. In March, the head of the crypto exchange argued that an initial public offering is not included in the site’s plans, since the exchange has no financial problems.

The Binance US exchange was launched in 2019 as a separate company that only provides services to US citizens.

In 2021, Binance faced pressure from global financial regulators. On August 13, she announced that some of her products are no longer available to South Koreans and Malaysians, such as Korean Won (KWN) and Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) trading pairs, payment options in those currencies, and P2P applications. Binance explained the changes in work with the requirements of local authorities.

In July, Binance warned that it would stop trading cryptocurrency derivatives in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity was not available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives. The crypto exchange has also become involved in investigations in Thailand, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

