The house where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt lived is up for sale

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s former mansion

The luxurious Beverly Hills mansion, which once belonged to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, is up for sale – now you can buy the stellar property for $ 44.5 million. The house with a total area of ​​more than 10 thousand square meters is located in a secluded area, equipped with five bedrooms, thirteen bathrooms, an outdoor pool, a spacious terrace and a tennis court.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt acquired the house immediately after the wedding, which took place in 2000 in Malibu. After the purchase, the spouses began repairs, which lasted three whole years.

When creating a cozy family nest, Jen and Brad paid attention to even the smallest details. For example, in the bar area of ​​the house, they laid the floors from a 200-year-old French castle. After the completion of the renovation, the mansion was equipped with everything for a comfortable life: for example, a spacious gym and a cinema were built in it.

A year after Aniston and Pitt announced their divorce in 2005, the house was sold to one of the managers of an investment fund (his name is unknown). He made some minor repairs in it, and also added some details.

The mansion was built in 1934 – American actor and Oscar winner Fredrik March became its first inhabitant.