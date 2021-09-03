“The issue of the salary ceiling in Russian football is being discussed. The limit is only a small part of the iceberg “

The Russian Ministry of Sports, together with the Russian Football Union (RFU), is discussing the introduction of a wage ceiling in Russian football.

– From my point of view, too much attention is paid to this issue: the cancellation of the limit, the strengthening of the limit. They always seemed to say that the limit is not an end in itself, and so on and so forth. If we really want to change something in a positive direction, we need to consider the issue as a whole. The limit is one aspect.

The issue of the salary ceiling is also discussed, but at the same time the issue of personnel training, the formation of motivation to play for the national team, the creation of the most objective competitive environment, objective criteria for getting into the composition of the clubs and the national team should be addressed. This whole list of questions, as far as I know, [президент РФС] Alexander Valerievich Dyukov pays great attention to each of these issues.

Like all specialists of the Russian Football Union, the Ministry of Sports in this regard, of course, will do its utmost to ensure that measures are taken that would allow Russian football to be more sustainable, both in the club aspect and in the aspect of training national teams, and in the aspect of personnel training, the development of youth football, the formation of sports infrastructure. Therefore, the limit is only some small part of the iceberg, which for some reason is very clearly visible to everyone and on which, of course, a lot depends, but you need to approach this carefully– said Matytsin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Earlier, the majority of clubs supported that in the Russian championship there should be a limit on foreign players in the “10 + 15” format, under which there can be no more than 10 foreigners in the application of each team, but their number on the field is not limited.

Currently in the Russian championship there is a limit for legionnaires in the “8 + 17” format (out of 25 players in the application for a match there can be no more than eight foreigners).