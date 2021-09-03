“The kisser is the best” – Kristen Stewart on the actor from “Twilight”. And this is not Pattinson! – POPCAKE

Kristen Stewart (Kristen Stewart) shared her impressions of working with complex scenes in “Twilight” and admitted that the most problematic moment for her was shooting Bella’s kiss (Bella) and Jacob (Jacob) played by Taylor Lautner (Taylor Lautner). The actress explained this by the fact that she tried to feel, exactly how would a girl behave who made the mistake of kissing a werewolf.

“It’s a completely different dynamic, I was nervous as hell. This kiss was different from everyone else in this movie. This is Bella’s mistake and I always say that Bella makes a lot of mistakes, but she is willing to admit them. I think it’s actually cool to see her in emotion. Scared and at the same time very ashamed “, Stewart said.

But the most shocking moment of the interview was the question of whether who from the “Twilight” caste kisses the best: Pattinson (Pattinson) or Lautner?

“The best? Dakota Fanning”, – Chris suddenly concluded.

Recall Dakota Fanning (Dakota Fanning) played Jane Volturi (Jane Volturi). I wonder what kind of relationship was between the two artists … However, many suspect that Stewart answered without thinking, trying not to get into a compromising situation and not give Pattinson and Lautner’s enmity is a reason to reignite because of the silly comments.