The legendary Stan Smith conquered the US Open and became a shoe brand. adidas signed a lifetime contract with him

Tennis player Stan Smith has always been intoxicated by the atmosphere of the Wimbledon royal box: elegant ladies and gentlemen in fashionable outfits, a sea of ​​celebrities and a stunning view of the legendary court. During the 2015 draw, the American crossed paths with actor Hugh Grant, he hugged the tennis player and blurted out with gratitude: “Imagine, I kissed for the first time in your sneakers! Thank you for bringing people together. ”

This year adidas celebrates 50 years since the creation of the iconic Stan Smith brand, named after the winner of the 1971 US Open. Minimalist design, comfort and practicality made these sneakers wildly popular, became fashion classics and entered the Guinness Book of Records as the best-selling shoe in history back in 1988. More than 60 million pairs have been sold to date.

Stan Smith – winner of Wimbledon-1971 Photo: Getty Images

The history of the brand dates back to the 1960s, when adidas began thinking about creating stylish and durable tennis shoes to replace the models made of canvas with a rubber sole that served less than a month. “I played in Converse shoes – very comfortable, with a blue tint, but I wore 12-15 pairs in a year. When serving, the players pull their foot towards the toe, so the sneakers were torn on the toes, ”lamented Smith.

In 1964, Horst Dassler, son of adidas founder Adi Dassler, designed the leather tennis model that was destined to become a legend. The designer has released snow-white sneakers with perforation on the sides instead of the usual three stripes. To promote the novelty, he signed a contract with the famous French tennis player Robert Aye – the main star of the Davis Cup of those times.

The famous designer did not take into account that Aye, already aged and after the end of his career, adidas was looking for a new ambassador for the model that conquered the planet. The choice fell on the tall, plastic and charming American Stan Smith, who signed a 5-year contract and insisted on placing his image on the model. Dassler refused, hoping after the end of Smith’s career to attract a new star tennis player to the release of shoes.

After lengthy negotiations, the designer made concessions, but he was left with a choice of photos – Horts settled on a rare image of Stan without a mustache. “I was already ready to agree to release without my photo, but after winning at Wimbledon-1972 I went on principle. It turned out that this perseverance led to the main victory in my life, ”beams Smith. The manufacturer placed the image of the tennis player on the tongue of the sneakers, which was practically meaningful – the tongue did not move to the side. The herringbone rubber outsole has proven itself especially well on clay courts.

The Smiths were a breakthrough in the world of tennis shoes – very soon the comfort and durability of the model allowed it to gain popularity far beyond the court. They looked good with a tracksuit, jeans, and even jackets with tailored trousers. In the 1980s, sneakers became a part of street fashion and skateboarding, worn by break dancers, hip-hop pioneers and rock musicians. One of the stars who first started wearing “smiths” was John Lennon.

The sneakers not only made Stan famous, but also motivated. “I began to notice that most tennis players play in my sneakers. And I just couldn’t afford to be beaten in my own sneakers, ”smirked Smith, who retired in 1985 with 90 titles in singles and doubles. Two years later, Smith was included in the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and the Smiths reached an outrageous level of popularity.

adidas has updated the design of the model several times, and all innovations have successfully entered the smith fans’ minds. Whether it’s Velcro straps instead of laces, a thick tongue without Stan’s portrait, or a classic with a yellowed sole to symbolize vintage style. The sneakers have featured Run DMC, Jay-Z and Madonna in their creations, while top fashion designers Stella McCartney and Raf Simons have made their own versions of the Smiths. Kate Moss was also involved in a collaboration with adidas, in which her portrait was replaced by the image of Smith on the tongue.

Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto has created a premium line with adidas in smooth leather featuring two zippers on the sides of the lacing. The most devoted fan of the model is the American singer and designer Pharrell Williams. Over the years, he has produced a collection of “smiths” in fleecy material with pink, black and blue soles, as well as floral embroidery, palm trees and polka dots.

To whet the public’s interest in the model, adidas discontinued production of the Smiths in 2012 and 2013. The marketing move paid off – after the release was resumed in 2014, the queue for sneakers in branded stores lined up no less than in Paris for Messi’s T-shirts. In the new series, the brand offered original color solutions: instead of the usual green accents, the heel and tongue got red, blue, black and even silver shades.

“It’s hard to believe that shoes have lived and thrived for half a century,” boasts Smith, backed by a lifetime contract with adidas. – I especially love to see mom and daughter walking in the same smiths. After all, young girls do not really like to dress like their mothers, however, apparently, this taboo does not apply to these shoes. I am still amazed at this. ”

Smith won only two single “Helmets” and is noticeably inferior in this indicator to the stars who replaced him – Connors, Borg and McEnroe. But none of the competitors can claim Stan’s popularity thanks to the sneakers of his name. This is best illustrated by the title of the 2018 American book Stan Smith: Some People Think I’m Sneakers!

