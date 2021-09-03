The network is discussing Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to Brad Pitt’s joke about her beloved Golden Globe

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Last night, 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 56-year-old Brad Pitt appeared at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. This was the first time in almost 15 years that the former spouses collided on the red carpet.

The actor received an award for his supporting role in the film “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” (Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood). When Pitt performed on stage, his ex-lover Jennifer Aniston hit the camera lens.

I wanted to invite my mother to this ceremony, but I could not, because any woman with whom I stand next to is mistaken for my beloved. And that would just be embarrassing



– joked Brad, which made Jen laugh.

And before the ceremony, the actor unexpectedly called Jennifer Aniston his girlfriend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Yes, of course, I will come and say hello to Jennifer, because she is my good friend,

– said the actor to reporters, knowing full well what everyone was waiting for.

After the journalists of the publication said that the whole world would like to see them together again in one photo, he joked:

Second most important reunion of her year? I understand … After the Friends reunion, of course!

Recall that the actors were married from 2000 to 2005. Despite the divorce, Pitt and Aniston maintain a friendly relationship. In February 2019, Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.