The new hair color was predicted to be popular thanks to Kristen Stewart: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

American actress Kristen Stewart showed her new hair coloring at the Venice Film Festival. Reported by Instyle.

We are talking about a shade called “strawberry blonde” – a hair color with a barely noticeable pink tint on light strands. After Stewart appeared in public, the journalists of the publication predicted a wave of popularity for such a coloring technique.

It is known that the actress attended the film festival for the premiere of the movie “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana”, which is scheduled for official release on November 5. The paparazzi captured the celebrity in a black tweed mini-jumpsuit, which is decorated with gold fittings and large buttons. Stuart pulled her hair into a low bun.

It is noted that the day before the festival, the photographer filmed the actress with lightened strands. Experts suggest that at that moment Stewart was preparing for a new coloration.

In April, the trendiest hair colors for 2021 were revealed. Los Angeles-based star colourist Bianca Hillier has included golden, ash, platinum and blondes with a pink tint in her list of trending light shades. Among the dark colors, the trend was warm chestnut, deep black and dusty chocolate.