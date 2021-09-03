the PlayStation Showcase will show the new God of War and make some high-profile announcements

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which will feature games from the in-house studios of the Japanese company and its partners. It was not specified which projects will be presented to the audience, but insiders have already shared information on this matter.

First, the host of the XboxEra podcast Nick Baker, better known by the pseudonym Shpeshal Nick, published in the personal microblog, a screenshot of the correspondence with his source. He asked if the next installment of God of War will be shown on the PlayStation Showcase 2021, and received an affirmative answer. Earlier, the informant has already shared reliable data that relate to Sony – for example, he talked about the distribution of a remake of Final Fantasy VII on PlayStation Plus before the official announcement.

Andy Robinson, the editor of the VGC portal, did not stand aside, who also regularly shares insider details. The reporter wrote in personal microblogging: “I was told that on this [мероприятии] there will be some super announcements “… To the message, he attached a link to the announcement of the presentation of Sony.

Recall: PlayStation Showcase 2021 will be held on September 9, beginning at 23:00 Moscow time. The broadcast will last approximately forty minutes.