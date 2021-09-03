The reality show “The Kardashian Family”, which has been aired since 2007, is closing.

September 9, 2020

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The Kardashian-Jenner family in 2016

One of the most popular TV reality shows about the life of the Kardashian family is closing, Kim Kardashian West announced.

“It’s very hard to talk about it, but we made a difficult family decision to say goodbye to the Kardashian Family program,” she wrote on her Twitter.

The show, thanks to which members of the Kardashian family became stars, came out for 14 years. The last season, 21, will premiere in early 2021.

Kim thanked the thousands of people and companies who contributed to the creation of the program. “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family for an incredible 14 years,” she added.

“Through the show, we have become who we are now, and I will always be indebted to those who played a role in shaping our careers and changed our lives forever,” she added.

When it became known about the closure of the reality show, her sister Khloe Kardashian tweeted: “Today I am overwhelmed with emotions … change is hard to accept, but sometimes they are needed.”

From unknown to superstars

When the program started in 2007, few knew the members of this family.

Kim has appeared on her friend Paris Hilton’s reality show, and her father, Robert, became famous as one of the lawyers for American football player OJ Simpson, who was accused of murder. Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 from cancer.

The first episodes focused on the lives of Kim, her sisters Kourtney and Chloe, and their men.

Then the heroes of the show were Kris Jenner – the girls’ mother, her ex-husband Bruce Jenner, who later changed sex and became Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Despite the devastating articles from critics and accusations of trying to make people famous for the sake of fame, the reality show attracted a huge audience, received all kinds of awards and became the top-rated program on the entertainment channel E !.

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Kim Kardashian West has become one of the most recognizable stars in the world

Since then, 39-year-old Kim Kardashian West has become one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. She has hundreds of millions of followers on social networks, she produces her own cosmetics. In 2014, she married rapper Kanye West, with whom she gave birth to four children.

Their fortune is estimated at almost a billion dollars. She recently shared her concerns about the mental health problems of her husband, who had previously announced his participation in the US presidential race and made some strange statements.

Kendall and Kylie were still kids when the reality show started, but they also became stars. Now they are 24 and 23 years old, respectively, and they are among the top most influential bloggers.

In 2019, Forbes magazine estimated Kylie’s fortune at $ 1 billion, calling her the youngest self-earned billionaire in history.

Revolutionary program or TV trash?

Channel E! told CNN, “It was a tremendous privilege for us to work with the Kardashians and we will miss them dearly. But we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Some social media users wished the Kardashians well. “Congratulations on a wonderful completion. The program will always be revolutionary,” actress and singer Kat McPhee tweeted.