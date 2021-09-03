The reality show “The Kardashian Family”, which has been aired since 2007, is closing.

One of the most popular TV reality shows about the life of the Kardashian family is closing, Kim Kardashian West announced.

“It’s very hard to talk about it, but we made a difficult family decision to say goodbye to the Kardashian Family program,” she wrote on her Twitter.

The show, thanks to which members of the Kardashian family became stars, came out for 14 years. The last season, 21, will premiere in early 2021.

Kim thanked the thousands of people and companies who contributed to the creation of the program. “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family for an incredible 14 years,” she added.

