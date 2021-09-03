The rise of Dogecoin: how to make money on it

Over the last year token Dogecoin has grown a lot. It is currently trading at $ 0.28. Why is cryptocurrency released as a joke so popular and what are its prospects?

History of success

Dogecoin appeared at the end of 2013, it was created by a programmer Billy Marcus and Australian marketer Jackson Palmer… The cryptocurrency was launched as a joke, deciding to play on the hype around Bitcoin. The creators did not hide this: they even chose an Internet meme with a dog as a logo.

The first significant leaps in the Dogecoin rate occurred in January and February 2021 – then the cryptocurrency rose to $ 0.08. Then the climb slowed down. However, in April, the rapid growth began, and the cryptocurrency almost reached the level of $ 0.7.

Dogecoin corrected significantly after this rapid growth, reaching $ 0.2 in July. Although the price seems small when compared to Bitcoin, Dogecoin has seven thousand times as many coins in circulation.

As a result, in terms of its market capitalization, this cryptocurrency ranks 7th with an indicator of $ 37 billion.

Takeoff reasons

The popularity of Dogecoin has several reasons:

It started at a good time when the Bitcoin market was buzzing with excitement.

A community has formed around the cryptocurrency, using it for charity. For example, in 2014, Reddit raised $ 30,000 in Dogecoin to send the Jamaican bobsled team to the Winter Olympics. And as part of the Doge4Water campaign – $ 32,000, for which they bought clean water for Kenya.

The coin has a memorable image.

However, the coin would not have reached such heights without support from the billionaire and the owner of Tesla and SpaceX. Ilona Mask… Elon Musk has been promoting the cryptocurrency by posting on Twitter for many months. For example, he posted an image of a flying rocket with the caption Doge in February, or the phrase Doge Barking at the Moon in April. The correlation is not difficult to notice: after each post, the coin grew.

Dogecoin has been supported by other celebrities as well. For example, a rapper wrote about him Snoop Dog…

Dogecoin is no longer an ordinary joke: for example, a number of companies have already begun to accept it as a means of payment. For example, AirBaltic has allowed Dogecoin to buy tickets. Perhaps this is being done in the wake of the hype, but Dogecoin is profitable for business as well. In March 2021, the Dallas Mavericks basketball club began selling tickets and merchandise for this cryptocurrency. As the owner of the club later admitted, 95% of the sales of sports paraphernalia come from Dogecoin, despite the wide range of crypto tools.

If Dogecoin’s recognition continues, it will have a positive impact on the value of the coin.

