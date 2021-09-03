The Russian national team has updated its record for the most medals at the Summer Paralympic Games

The Russian team has updated its previous achievement in terms of the number of medals won in the history of the Summer Paralympics at the Games in Tokyo (Japan).

Today, September 3, swimmer Roman Zhdanov brought the Russian national team the 103rd Games award, winning gold in the 50 meters backstroke in S4 class.

At present, the Russian team with 33 gold, 28 silver and 42 bronze medals is in third place in the medal standings, in the first place is the Chinese team (82-49-44), the United Kingdom is in second (37-31-38).

Previously, the best result of the Russian team at the Summer Paralympics was 102 medals won at the Games in London: 36 gold, 38 silver and 28 bronze.

The closing ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place on September 5. From the Russian team, 242 athletes have entered the competition.



