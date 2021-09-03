The Russian national team lost four players in two days :: Football :: RBC Sport

Alexey Ionov and Mario Fernandez will not play with Cyprus due to discomfort. However, they can take part in the match with Malta

Defender Mario Fernandez and striker Alexei Ionov did not travel with the Russian national team to Nicosia for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round match with the Cyprus team. This was reported on the website of the Russian Football Union.

On Friday morning, the national team went to Cyprus, where on September 4 they are to play their next qualifying match. As part of the 24 players departing for the game, the coaching and medical staffs decided to give the opportunity for full recovery to Alexei Ionov and Mario Fernandez, who experience a little discomfort after the game with Croatia.

At the same time, both players will continue to train at the base near Moscow in Novogorsk and will be able to participate in preparations for the match with Malta on September 7.

Fernandez and Ionov started in the 2022 World Cup qualification home match against Croatia (0: 0), which took place on September 1 in Luzhniki. Fernandez has been one of the key players in the Russian national team for several years.

On Thursday, September 2, it became known that goalkeeper Sergei Pesyakov and midfielder Daniil Fomin left the team. Defenders Dmitry Chistyakov, Stanislav Magkeev and Sergey Petrov left the team before meeting with the Croats.