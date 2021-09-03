the team from Vladivostok lost in the first game of the KHL – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Thursday, September 2, the first official match of the Vladivostok Admiral took place after a one-year break. In the first KHL game of this season, the “sailors” lost to Spartak on the road – 1: 4.

In the current offseason, these teams have already met. On August 10, the team from Vladivostok also lost in the control meeting – 0: 3. This time there was no revenge.

In the first period, no goals were scored, although both teams had chances. The Red-Whites could have excelled in the majority, but the Finnish striker Yori Lechter only miraculously does not hit the goal of Ivan Nalimov, who played the hundredth match with Admiral,

The account was opened at the beginning of the second period. Spartak player Alexander Khokhlachev, having received a pass from Nikishin, purposefully threw in the “nine” – 1: 0.

“Admiral” broke the rules – as a result, “Spartak” several times played in the majority. One of them was used by the “red-whites”: the captain of “Spartak” Sergei Shirokov noticed how Emil Pettersson was free in front of the goal – and 2: 0.

Already in the third period, Yori Lehterja distinguished himself. A minute later, already in the majority, Admiral conceded the fourth goal – Tim Heed has scored more than once for Spartak in the offseason, but this goal is the first for a club in the KHL, 4: 0.

“Admiral” managed to respond with “a goal of prestige”, the first goal of the club from Vladivostok after returning to the KHL on the account of Rihards Bukarts.

The next game “Admiral” will play in Omsk on September 4, where he will play against “Avangard”.

Spartak Moscow – Admiral Vladivostok – 4: 1 (0: 0, 2: 0, 2: 1).

Goals: 1: 0 – 20:31 – Khokhlachev (Nikishin), 2: 0 – 30:06 – Pettersson (Shirokov, Bryntsev, big), 3: 0 – 49:02 – Lekhterya (Erzhabek, Shirokov), 4: 0 – 50:17 – Heed (Lehtera, in the big.), 4: 1 – 56:00 – Bukarts (Shulak, Viach. Ushenin, in the big.).

Goalkeepers: Krasikov – Nalimov.

Fine: 8 (2 + 2 + 4) – 12 (4 + 6 + 2).

Shots on target: 23 (9 + 5 + 9) – 22 (8 + 5 + 9).

Throw-in: 33 (8 + 11 + 14) – 22 (6 + 9 + 7).