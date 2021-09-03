The transfer of Albona is expected in the coming days – the pilot is interesting for Alfa Romeo and Williams – Auto

Red Bull reservist Alex Albon may soon get a place as a combat racer of one of the Formula 1 teams for the 2022 season.

Austrian team leader Christian Horner confirmed the interest of Alfa Romeo and Williams. The option with “Alpha Tauri” is not considered.

“No, we are looking at other teams. Williams and Alfa Romeo have expressed interest and we want Alex to race again in Formula 1. I hope the decision will follow in the next few days, ”Christian said.

A seat should be vacated at Williams after George Russell’s transfer to Mercedes (no official announcement yet). At Alfa Romeo, both cockpits are in question: Kimi Raikkonen will retire at the end of the season, the contract with Antonio Giovinazzi has not yet been renewed. One of the places in the Swiss team, most likely, will take the pilot of “Mercedes” Valtteri Bottas.

According to Canal +, Formula E champion Nick de Vries will move to Williams – it was previously reported that the Dutchman is close to an agreement with Alfa Romeo.

Bottas and de Vries agree with Alfa Romeo, Albon joins Williams (RaceFans)

The iconic fast lane returned to F1 after 36 years: it does not forgive mistakes and surprises with frighteningly sharp turns

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram