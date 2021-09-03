The youngest footballer of the Russian national team refused to move to Brugge :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Arsen Zakharyan, such an offer was made last season. But he wanted to stay at Dynamo

The midfielder of Dynamo and the Russian national team Arsen Zakharyan in an interview on the YouTube channel Krasava said that last season he was offered to move to the Belgian Club Brugge, but he refused.

“The offer was from Bruges. We discussed this with the agent, and it seems that the contract has already been sent. It would already depend on me, but I don’t want to leave. I wanted to stay at Dynamo, it’s good that it happened. I don’t know about Germany, there was some interest, but there was no specifics, ”said 18-year-old Zakharyan.

The footballer extended his contract with Dynamo in February this year, the new agreement is valid until the end of the 2023/24 season.

When asked what a person feels when he receives a text message, where the salary is not 30 thousand rubles, but € 35 thousand, Zakharyan replied: “Well, not 35 thousand euros, there is less. And, of course, this is much better – more opportunities to help the family and buy something for yourself. I bought both my brother and my dad a car each, this is the largest. And so I rent an apartment for parents, family. Little things, phone. “

On September 1, Zakharyan made his debut in the Russian national team. He started in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Croatia (0: 0). At that time he was 18 years old three months nine days old. Only Igor Akinfeev was younger than him in the Russian national team in 2004 (18 years 20 days).