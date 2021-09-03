Timati’s small stature, Steven Tyler’s huge mouth, unkempt Kristen Stewart and Volochkova’s twine – POPCAKE

“Sex or not sex?” – that is the whole question. Appearance in our time is a super subjective thing. However, various ratings of “sexiest celebrities”, “anti-sex stars” and a million others are still popular. Today I want to talk about the second category. Most of these artists (both Russian and foreign) are called “anti-sex”, scoring on their popularity and relevance.

Olga Buzova

The TV presenter loves to tease subscribers with candid pictures. For example, recently, while participating in the online game on Instagram “Truth or Dare”, Buzova showed herself in underwear. She substantiated: “You don’t need to take me to the show, I’m brave.” The only pity is that this kind of content is not particularly interested in many of her subscribers. She even asked what subscribers are more interested in: her sex or earnings. The majority voted for the second option. But Olga Igorevna killed two birds with one stone: she told about the monthly earnings, and posed in her panties.

© Instagram / buzova86

The star is often accused of excessively retouching photos, although she stubbornly proves that she does not process images. People also doubt the naturalness of her appearance – Buzova assures that she did not do plastic surgery. But her face has changed too much over the past few years. The last batch of especially frequent complaints against Olga is excessive thinness and small breasts.

However, no matter who Buzovoy says, she continues to show herself half-naked and confidently calls herself “the first always and in everything.”

Igor Nikolaev

O! Many people like his songs, but don’t like his looks. Over the past few years, the artist has noticeably put on weight. His fans are annoyed that the singer and composer still hasn’t changed his image: “These mustaches and long hair are dreaming in nightmares!”, “Igor, well, you have already changed” and so on.

Judging by how he continues to look, 61-year-old Nikolaev is happy with everything. Probably, his wife Yulia Proskuryakova (younger than her husband for more than 20 years) is also happy with everything.

Timati

It is very controversial here. The girls are captivated (in every sense) by the rapper’s wealth, but they are slightly confused by some factors …

The first point is growth. Timati said that his height is 175 centimeters. However, some sources write about the modest 169 cm. Someone sincerely still believes that if a man is tall, then everything is fine with him everywhere, and if he is short, the story becomes sad when the eyes stop shining from the smell of new banknotes.

The second point is overkill with tattoos. This is the rapper’s “calling card”, here either you accept or continue to greedily flip through the Instagram feed in search of overseas princes. By the way, Timati’s ex-fiancee Anastasia Reshetova admitted that she does not like the abundance of tattoos. True, she admitted this after the breakup. Apparently, while the couple was together, it did not bother her much …

The rapper’s final complaint is the unnaturally white veneers. I remember that many years ago he tried to instill that this was all from his frequent stay in hot countries. Ostensibly from the sun. At the same time, he added: “I swear.” Hmm, in the 2010s it was not very fashionable to talk about veneers …

Anastasia Volochkova

Once she was considered the most desirable and sexy, and now most men begin to frown when they see content from Volochkova (of any nature). The figure of the former prima of the Bolshoi Theater has changed a lot – broad shoulders, massive chest and narrow hips. Although she assures that her twine will outshine any girl with the parameters “90-60-90”, outwardly the lady is clearly losing. And, to be honest, Nastya’s eternal twine is already sick of everyone.

Alexander Malinin

The artist’s unhealthy fascination with “beauty ukolchiki” reserved for him a place in the list of “most non-sexual celebrities.” Netizens are sure that he crossed the line a long time ago and became like an elderly Ken.

Stephen Tyler

Even in his youth, the leader of Aerosmith could hardly be called handsome, which cannot be said about his pretty daughter. Liv Tyler… The biggest trigger for the audience is the vocalist’s equally large mouth. When Tyler is now 73 years old, he quite often looks like a deranged lady in years because of his lush hair.

Kristen Stewart

Also controversial! The actress was included in the lists of “the most desirable women in the world”, so with the same regularity she was nominated for the leading lines in the lists of “anti-sex stars”. And how is this to be understood? The main complaint about Kristen is the unkempt appearance. Especially if you look at the publications from the paparazzi.

But the actress doesn’t really care, she once said: “Many people said that in most of the pictures I look terrible. I am not only not ashamed of this, but I even feel a certain pride in this regard. If I looked like the picture all the time, people would think, “What the fake? What is the pose? ” And so I am what I am, and I don’t care. “

By the way, I recently wrote material about her new role – Stuart will play Princess Diana.

In general, even if someone considers the mentioned celebrities “anti-sex”, this absolutely does not prevent them from earning fabulous money and gaining millions of subscribers around them.