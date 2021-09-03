Top transfers 3rd September: CSKA takes Milan player, Origi goes to Turkey, Pjanic is already there

The transfer window in Russia, Turkey and Portugal is still open, and clubs are trying to sell the players. Some are making big plans for the winter transfer break. Some have already spotted potential newcomers, others are negotiating the sale of players they don’t count on.

England

“Manchester United” doesn’t want to give up on the idea of ​​signing a full-back Kieran Trippier’s Atlético… According to Mundo Deportivo, MU management is going to make another proposal for Trippier, which will be announced in late December or early January. However, in order to buy Kiran, the Mankunians will first have to find a contender for Diogo Dalot.

Kiran Trippier, Atlético Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea started the transfer hunt for the midfielder Milan’s Frank Kessi… The Blues’ management tried to formalize the transition of the 24-year-old Ivorian in the summer off-season, but the Rossoneri bosses refused to let go of the key player, especially against the background of the departure of Hakan Chalhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to journalist Claudio Raimondi, Chelsea are keen to get Cassie and are going to return for the player next summer when his current contract expires.

Tottenham actively worked on the signing of the midfielder “Barcelona »Miralema Pjanicbut the negotiations fell through. According to HITC, the sports director of Spurs contacted the player’s agent, but Pyanich himself did not agree to move to the Premier League and refused to Tottenham.

And also in England:

Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi was extremely disappointed that Thomas Tuchel did not let him go to Borussia Dortmund. In mid-August, Chelsea received an offer from Borussia for a one-year lease for Hudson-Odoi, where the player was guaranteed regular playing practice not only in the Bundesliga, but also in the Champions League. According to The Athletic, Callum is very unhappy with the manager’s decision and is starting to think about the future outside of Chelsea.

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier will soon sign a contract with Arsenal, Sky Sports reported. The 28-year-old Ivorian on September 1 terminated the contract with Spurs.

Spain

Barcelona agreed on the terms of a personal contract with a midfielder “RB Leipzig” Dani Olmo… The Blaugrana management tried to get the Spanish winger in the summer off-season, but their offer of 58 million euros was turned down. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona managed to come to an agreement with Olmo on the terms of a personal five-year contract and are going to return for the player in January.

And also in Spain:

Defender Jules Kunde is very angry with the Sevilla leadership because of the missed transfer to Chelsea. It is reported that Chelsea offered 65 million euros, but was refused. According to TeamTALK, Kunde was so angry with the club’s bosses that he even ignored calls from head coach Julen Lopetegui and sporting director Ramon Monchi.

Jules Koundé Photo: Getty Images

Italy

Juventus ready to compete with Madrid Real Madrid in the fight for the midfielder Paul Pogba’s Manchester United… According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri bosses are eager to return Pogba to Turin, but they understand that the deal will be incredibly difficult to complete. The reason for this uncertainty is called Paul’s great desire to try his hand at Real Madrid.

And also in Italy:

Former Bayern Munich and Fiorentina midfielder Franck Ribery is actively looking for a new team. According to Gianluca di Marzio, Franck could move to Salernitana, which returned to the top division of Italy after more than 20 years of absence. At the moment, the parties are trying to agree on the financial aspects of the transaction. The negotiations are rather difficult.

Franck Ribery, FC Bayern Photo: Getty Images

Turkey

Fenerbahce negotiating the signing of the forward Liverpool’s Divock Origi… The Reds decided to sell the hero of the 2019 Champions League in order to unload the payroll. The negotiations are progressing very actively, the parties are close to an agreement, The Hard Tackle convinces.

Though Fenerbahce defined and submitted an application for the Europa League, work on the transfer market has not yet been completed. Fabrizio Anguileri from River Plate may pursue a career in Turkey. Fenerbahce offered 6 million euros for Anguileri, but this price did not suit River Plate. According to the news from Todofichajes, the Turkish club will offer 7 million for the player or wait until the contract expires in 2022.

Gedson Fernandez from Benfica interesting “Besiktasu” and Galatasaray. Fernandez has already entered the Champions League, however, according to A Bola, the player has no place in the starting lineup, and most likely he will leave the club in the coming days.

Midfielder Miralem Pjanic moved from Barcelona v “Besiktas” on a one-year lease basis. The Turkish club will pay the player about 3 million euros per season, and the rest will be paid by Barça. For the sake of this transfer, Pjanic went for a salary cut of 60%. Renting a Bosnian will not cost Besiktas a dime.

Midfielder Arsenal’s Mohammed El Nennimost likely will not leave the English club. Showed interest in him “Besiktash”, but now the Turkish team has officially closed the deal for Miralem Pjanic. In addition, the footballer was recently injured, which significantly reduced the chances of a transfer, reports AAllenSport.

And also in Turkey:

Kayserispor has begun negotiations on Stephen Kolker, who will soon leave Fenerbahce, Fanatik reports.

Fenerbahce have signed striker Diego Rossi from Los Angeles.

Russia

Former midfielder of Krasnodar, Rubin and Lokomotiv Ruslan Kambolov On September 3, I arrived in Tula to negotiate a contract with a local Arsenal, reports Eurostavka. Kambolov has been without a club since the end of last season.

Krasnodar and “Spartacus” interested in the Brazilian defender “Galatasaraya” Marco… However, interest dwindled to zero after the information that the Turkish club demands at least 10 million euros for a football player. Teams from Russia were not ready to pay that kind of money for a 25-year-old player.

CSKA negotiating the lease of the 26-year-old Spanish midfielder Milan’s Samuel Castillejo, according to Eurostavka. The player is already getting a Russian visa, the arrival of the football player in Moscow is scheduled for September 7 – this is the last day of the transfer window in the RPL.

“There is indeed interest from CSKA. I can’t say more yet, ”said Sport24, the Italian club’s sports director, Frederic Massara. But SE reports that the army team has not yet sent an official lease offer to the Milan office, and the player’s entry documents to the Russian Federation have not been issued either.

CSKA refused to let go of the midfielder Konstantin Kuchaev at Rubin. The Kazan club approached the army team with a proposal to rent the 23-year-old football player until the end of the season with a buyout option, but CSKA refused, Eurostavka reports.

And also in Russia:

Douglas Santos has signed a new contract with Zenit until the summer of 2026. Financial terms of the new deal were not disclosed.

