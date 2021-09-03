Top transfers September 2: Real Madrid plans large-scale purchase next summer and Juve find team-mate Keena

The transfer window in Russia, Turkey and Portugal is still open, and clubs are trying to sell the players. Some are making big plans for the winter transfer break. Some have already spotted potential newcomers, others are negotiating the sale of players they don’t count on.

England

Transfers Pjanic can go to RPL, Falcao – in Spain YESTERDAY AT 18:20

Renewal of the contract with Phil Foden is a key challenge for the management of Manchester City. The current contract of the 21-year-old English playmaker will expire only in 2024, but the bosses of the “townspeople” still intend to re-sign the agreement with the player on improved financial terms. According to the Manchester Evening News, City’s first target will be Foden, while the midfielders Riyadh Marez and Raheem Sterling can leave the team next summer, because their deals are calculated only until 2023.

Phil Foden, England Photo: Getty Images

Main coach “Manchester United” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to get a midfielder West Ham by Declan Rice next year. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Devils are actively looking for a new midfielder to replace Nemanje Matic, and possibly Fred. Manchester United could have signed Rice this summer, but chose Jadon Sancho, Rafael Varana and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite closed transfer windows in most European countries, the guide Everton still hopes to get rid of the highest paid player on the team – James Rodriguez… Liverpool Echo writes that butterscotch management plans to sell the 30-year-old Colombian to a team that has the right to sign new players. We are talking about Russia and Turkey, where the window is open until September 7, and about Portugal, where the transfer off-season closes on September 22.

And also in England:

Arsenal midfielder Mohammed El Nenni may change his club registration before the end of this week. According to A Spor, Turkish Besiktash is interested in signing the 29-year-old Egyptian and has already made an official request.

Brighton midfielder Yves Byssum was on the list of interests at once for several English clubs, but there were no official proposals for his transfer. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal continue to monitor Bissum’s progress and may return for the player as early as January.

Spain

Madrid “Real” is already making very serious plans for the next summer transfer offseason. According to Marca, the main goal of “blancos” will be the signing of the striker PSG Kilian Mbappé, which could not be redeemed in August for 180 million euros. Besides Mbappe, Florentino Perez is targeting the midfielder Paul Pogba’s Manchester United, who can also be signed as a free agent, and the Dortmund striker Borussia Erling Holann. For the transfer of the Norwegian striker, you will have to pay 75 million euros, as well as pay a solid commission to the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

On the final day of the summer off-season Madrid Atlético managed to return the attacker to the team Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann… Marca found out that Atlético will have to buy Griezmann only if he plays a certain number of games per season, the number of which is spelled out in the agreement between the clubs. In addition, the “Indians” can buy out Antoine’s contract at any time during the lease agreement.

Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona Photo: Getty Images

And also in Spain:

The future of Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic remains uncertain. At the moment, the Bosnian has options for continuing his career, according to Mundo Deportivo. Zenit wanted to rent the 31-year-old player and pay him most of his salary, but Pjanich refused. Nevertheless, the interest in the player from the blue-white-blue remains. The player’s agent is in advanced negotiations with Besiktas, and Pjanic has already departed for Turkey

Levante announced the transfer of Shkodran defender Mustafi. The 29-year-old German signed a contract until June 2023 with an option to extend it for another season. Mustafi spent the first half of last season at Arsenal, from where he left for Schalke.

Italy

Midfielder Sampdoria and the Denmark national team Mikkel Damsgaard can become a player Juventus. Calciomercato reports that the “old lady” is closely following the 21-year-old who has performed well during Euro 2020. At the moment, the Bianconeri have enough midfielders, and the club will be ready to make an offer for Damsgor only next summer.

Mikkel Damsgaard Photo: Getty Images

Defender Roma Davide Santon can continue his career in the Turkish championship, writes Calciomercato. Interested in the services of a 30-year-old fullback “Besiktas” and “Istanbul”. Both Turkish clubs are not willing to pay for the transfer of Santon and want to get him on a free agent. Representatives of the defender are trying to agree with the “wolves” the terms of termination of the contract by mutual agreement without financial payments from either side.

And also in Italy:

Inter Milan found a replacement for the goalkeeper Samir Handanovich. According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Nerazzurri will sign Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onan. The Cameroonian player has decided not to renew his contract with the Dutch and will be able to join Inter on a free agent next summer.

Germany

Barcelona in the summer transfer window planned to sign a midfielder “RB Leipzig” Dani Olmowho is a pupil of the Catalan club. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana bosses offered 58 million euros + bonuses for the transfer of the 23-year-old Spanish winger, but were refused. The bulls demanded about 75 million euros for one of the leaders.

Daniel Olmo, RB Leipzig Photo: Getty Images

And also in Germany:

Fenerbahce signed ex-Schalke and Cologne player Max Mayer. The German signed a two-year contract with the Turks as a free agent.

Bild reports that Bayern Munich will not fight for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Holann. The general director of the club Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes that very soon the young striker will leave the German championship.

Salzburg announced on the official website the transfer of 23-year-old striker Mergim Berisha to Fenerbahce. The agreement with the forward was concluded until June 2025. The cost of the transfer is 10 million euros.

France

Kylian Mbappe disappointed with the actions of the PSE management, as well as the fact that the club did not keep their word regarding his transfer to the Madrid club. The vice-champions of France promised that they would let the player go to Real if they received a good offer, but they refused to sell Kilian even for 220 million euros. Now Mbappe is determined to leave the club and will not sign a new contract with the Parisians, who are offering Kilian a salary higher than Lionel Messi.

Russia

Konstantin Maradishvili moved from CSKA v “Locomotive”… Earlier, Nobel Arustamyan said that the amount of the transfer would be 5-7 million euros, and the player’s salary would quadruple. At CSKA, Maradishvili received about 1 million rubles.

Moscow midfielder “Spartak” Resiuan Mirzov may leave the team before the end of the summer off-season. According to the “Championship”, they are interested in the services of the 28-year-old Russian midfielder “Rostov” and Khimki, they are willing to rent the player until the end of the season with a subsequent buyout option.

Goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk moved from “Lived Vicente” v “Zenith”. The amount of the transfer has not been reported, the 30-year-old goalkeeper signed a 1 + 1 contract. The financial terms of the contract are kept secret.

Midfielder Zenit Andrey Mostovoy can pursue a career in Lokomotiv. The Moscow club is extremely interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder, and according to SE, is ready to pay about 7 million euros for his transfer.

